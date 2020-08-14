CIS celebrates 37 Years of Cardiovascular Care

On August 15, 2020, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) will celebrate its 37th anniversary of providing advanced cardiovascular care to communities in south Louisiana and beyond.

CIS began with the vision of Dr. Craig Walker, who started the practice on his own in Houma, Louisiana in 1983. Since then, CIS has grown to become a world-leader in cardiovascular care with more than 65 physicians, 900 team members, 20 locations and nine telecardiology sites across Louisiana and Mississippi.

CIS’s mission, since day one, is to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available. CIS treats all forms of vascular disease, including heart disease, peripheral artery disease and venous disease in the legs, as well as valve disease and heart arrhythmias. CIS is known as a pioneer in many cardiovascular “firsts” such as the first peripheral stent trial in 1988 and the first coronary stent trial in 1989. Today, CIS continues to offer the latest and most advanced techniques and technologies to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. “From the beginning, we sought out new techniques and helped to develop techniques to better care for our patients,” said Dr. Walker.

Most recently, CIS has utilized its telemedicine capabilities through its Virtual Care Center in Lafayette to provide telecardiology visits to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. CIS was also named as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare. Looking ahead, CIS continues to grow and expand—with the upcoming Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gray, Louisiana, new expert physicians joining the team, new telecardiology partnerships with rural hospitals, and expansions at both the Thibodaux and Baton Rouge clinics. “I take great pride in the fact that CIS has grown into one of the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular programs anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Walker.

To learn more about CIS or find a location near you, visit www.cardio.com.