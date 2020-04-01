CIS Remains Open to Offer Cardiovascular Care; Offering Virtual Visits, 24/7 Call Center

From CIS:

Cardiovascular Institute of the South clinics are open and operating during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CIS physicians and staff are fully equipped to provide comprehensive cardiovascular care and are taking all appointments including regularly-scheduled visits, follow-ups, diagnostics tests, bloodwork and more.

The safety of patients is of utmost priority, and CIS is taking all necessary measures to protect the health of its patients. Those coming in to a CIS clinic will be screened before entering. Patients are asked to call the clinic before coming to an appointment if they are experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) or have been in close contact with someone who has these symptoms.

The CIS Virtual Care Center offers 24/7 cardiovascular care for CIS patients using telemedicine and virtual visits via phone and video calls. CIS medical providers are available around the clock to answer patient questions and handle patient concerns. These team members are specially-trained to provide the highest-quality care remotely—so that patients can receive the care they need, when they need it.

For the latest CIS updates during the current pandemic, visit www.cardio.com/updates.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 850 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 18 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with nine telemedicine programs. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 36 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.