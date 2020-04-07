City Court of Houma suspends all civil trials, hearings and court appearances

Per the Louisiana Supreme Court’s order dated April 6, 2020 and the Governor’s Proclamation dated April 2, 2020, City Court of Houma has suspended all civil trials, hearings and court appearances until no earlier than May 4, 2020. Civil filings are still being processed; however, individuals filing civil matters will not be allowed in the courthouse and are encouraged to mail or fax their filings. Individuals should call the Civil Department at 985-873-6337 for further instructions.

The only Juvenile and adult criminal matters being heard are for those individuals in the Terrebonne Parish Jail or Juvenile Detention Facility and those hearings are held via videoconferencing. Only the parents/legal guardians of juveniles in the detention facility are allowed in the courthouse for the videoconference hearings, provided they are in good health.

Payments for traffic tickets, fines, etc. inside the courthouse have been suspended until at least May 4, 2020. People are encouraged to go to houmatix.com to see if they can pay their traffic ticket online. Payment can also be made over the phone with a credit/debit card by calling the Misdemeanor/Traffic Department at 985-868-4361. Phone payments for juvenile matters may be made to the Juvenile Department at 985-873-6338. Individuals on a payment plan who have questions can call the Court Compliance Department at 985-873-6332 or 985-873-6335.