Clyde Hamner Named Second Vice President of Louisiana Retired Teachers Association

From the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association:

Clyde Hamner, a Houma resident, was recently elected second vice president of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association. In addition, Hamner will serve as Chairman of LRTA’s State Program Committee making him responsible for working with the district second vice presidents on program promotion.

“It is an honor to be elected to a leadership position in an organization that actively protects the quality of life of both current and future education retirees,” Hamner says. “LRTA has a long-standing history of advocating for the well-being of both retired and active teachers.”

Hamner remains heavily involved in Terrebonne Parish. He currently serves on the Terrebonne Parish School Board where he is Chairman of the Finance, Insurance, and Section 16 Lands Committee and serves as the school board’s Legislative Liaison. He is an active member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Chamber’s Community Development Committee.

Hamner earned both of his bachelor’s degrees and his master’s in administration and supervision at Nicholls State University. He completed additional graduate hours with Louisiana State University, Nicholls, Tulane University and Loyola University. Hamner spent his teaching and administrative career in Terrebonne Parish and served as adjunct faculty at Nicholls.

The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is a membership organization solely devoted to protecting and enhancing benefits for individuals receiving retirement benefits from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana. LRTA represents over 20,000 retired educators and continues to promote the professional, social and economic welfare of all Louisiana retired educators. For more information about LRTA, visit lrta.net.