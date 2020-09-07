Coast Guard identifies man missing in Boudreaux Canal

The Coast Guard has identified a person missing in Boudreaux Canal on Sunday evening.

Jimmy Garcia, 49, described as a Hispanic man, was last seen wearing boxers and not wearing a life jacket.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 2 p.m. from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office that a man had entered the Boudreaux Canal and failed to resurface.

The following were involved in the search for the missing person:

• Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

• Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew

• Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Dulac 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat boat crew

• Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

At press time for this article, Garcia is still missing.

IMAGE: The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, Houma Police Department and other agencies assist in the search for a missing individual in the waters of the Boudreaux Canal Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. PHOTO CREDIT: James Loiselle for TPSO