Coast Guard searching for missing man near Grand Isle
The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was last seen near the shore in Grand Isle.
Marvin Fuentes, 32, of Metairie, reportedly went into the water to assist his son in getting to the shore. After successfully getting him to shore, Fuentes was unable to be found.
He was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and brown shorts.
Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.