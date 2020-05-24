Coast Guard searching for Persons in Water near Grand Isle

From the U.S. Coast Guard Station Grand Isle:

Around 6:00 CST, Station Grand Isle was notified by Grand Isle Police Department of multiple persons in the water near the west end of the island due to rip currents by the rock jetties. First Responders are on scene and a 45’ Response Boat-Medium is enroute.

Mariners are asked to keep a lookout for any persons in distress and contact the Sector New Orleans Command Center @ (504) 365-2545 if they have any information.