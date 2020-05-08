Congressional Delegation Members to Governor Edwards: Re-open Louisiana’s Economy Based Upon Local Conditions

All House Republicans of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards today urging him to apply federal coronavirus reopening guidelines on a local or regional basis.

In the letter, the delegation members highlighted the need to reopen regionally rather than maintaining a statewide shutdown that is causing undue harm to Louisiana families.

Highlights of the letter are found below (it can also be found here):

The members of the delegation cited recent statements of President Donald Trump in encouraging the governor to reconsider, “As President Donald Trump stated in reference to Louisiana on April 30, ‘I hope they don’t wait to open up the whole state at one time. They can open up large sections.’ We wholeheartedly agree.”

The members also pointed out that economic downturn adversely diminishes public health, saying, “The safety, viability and health of our citizens is paramount, and keeping the entire state shut down causes adverse consequences as well. Hundreds of thousands of working Louisianans have lost their jobs, multi-generational businesses are on the brink of bankruptcy, and whole sectors of our state’s economy are suffering irreplaceable losses. If more people are ultimately subjected to poverty because of this situation, a significant decline in public health outcomes will follow”.

Comparing the leadership of other states, the members noted, “Other states around the country have safely applied the same federal guidance to their statewide and local phase-in and are beginning to give their working families and small businesses a fighting chance to survive and thrive. The citizens of Louisiana deserve no less.”

The members communicated their support for parish and local leaders safely opening their respective areas when federal conditions are met,“We urge you to allow our parish and local officials to phase-in their communities based on the same CDC guidelines and White House Guidelines for Opening Up America Again.”

The entire Louisiana Congressional Delegation previously asked the governor to share a portion of $1,800,000,000 in federal funding provided to the state to address the needs of local governments. The letter highlighted the impact and how 45 percent of those funds are set aside to cover local government expenses and priorities associated with coronavirus relief and recovery efforts.