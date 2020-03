The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 114 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Lafourche parish is reporting a second case. Terrebonne parish remains at two.

Other parishes reporting new cases are Orleans at 79 cases; Jefferson at 16; St. Tammany to 5; and Caddo at 3.

The update shows no new parishes reporting new cases, no increase in the number of tests completed by the state lab, and no new deaths reported.