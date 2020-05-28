Coronavirus drive-through testing continues tomorrow at Houma Airbase; two additional sites scheduled for Friday, Saturday

TPCG reminds residents that a Coronavirus Self-Testing Drive Through site is scheduled for tomorrow, May 28 , at the Houma Airbase Park on Moffet Road in Houma from Noon to 7 p.m. to accommodate those who work during the day and wish to be tested.

Additional sites scheduled include: Friday, May 29 – Caldwell Middle School (Schriever) – 8 a.m. – Noon Saturday, May 30 – Devon Keller Recreation Center (Gibson) – 8 a.m. – Noon

As a reminder, the Regional COVID Self Testing Site in Raceland will close on Friday, May 29, at noon for the foreseeable future.