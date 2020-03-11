Coronavirus: La. Nursing Home Association asks Public Not to Visit Nursing Homes

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association (LNHA), which represents 250 nursing facilities and assisted living communities that care for approximately 25,000 elderly and disabled individuals across the State, is asking people to not visit nursing homes until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), as reported by WBRZ.

“LNHA asks that the public support efforts to protect nursing facility residents by not visiting a nursing facility until further notice in order to limit potential exposure,” said Mark Berger, executive director of the LNHA. “Loved ones should call the nursing facility to arrange alternative ways to communicate with residents.”

The LNHA said it is working to protect all facilities against the potential threat of COVID-19.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus at any Louisiana nursing home at this time.

“Member facilities have implemented an extensive screening process of visitors, vendors and staff to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to residents,” Berger said. “This includes updated infection control procedures, including a focus on proper hand hygiene.”