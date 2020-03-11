Coronavirus: Nicholls preparing for Possibility of going Online, Schedules One-day Drill

In an email to Nicholls State University students, faculty and staff, President Jay Clune announced that on Monday, March 16 the university will hold a one-day drill to test a completely online method of conducting classes in preparation for possibly closing the university due to concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

“In the last few days, I have communicated information to you about COVID-19 and its impact to Nicholls State University,” Clune said. “The health and well-being of our campus is paramount, but second in importance is the continuity of learning in situations like this.”

All scheduled in-person lecture classes on that date will be conducted remotely, Clune said.

However, Clune made it clear that the university is not scheduled to close at this time. “In the near future, we may need to shift how we deliver a quality education during this pandemic, but for now it is business as usual,” he continued.

Face-to-face classes will resume on Tuesday, March 17.

“At this time, COVID-19 has not affected our ability to continue face-to-face classes or hold extracurricular and athletic events,” he said. “Though we do not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, we need to be prepared.”

Clune said moving classes from the current face-to-face model to an all-online version is a significant decision but may become a necessary one.

For students who do not have access to a device or internet connectivity to participate in classes remotely, computer labs will remain open, Clune said, and the labs will be reconfigured to allow the recommended space for students to work safely.

“The faculty and staff have been working diligently to make this monumental task possible, and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts,” he continued. “Now is the time for us to test this learning environment for the safety and health of our campus community.”

Clune also encouraged any faculty or staff member who are identified in the high-risk population to begin having conversations with their supervisor about working remotely, with approval from the University President, Department heads have the authority to consider telecommuting arrangements for high-risk personnel, Clune said.

Clune also asked the Nicholls community to continue to monitor https://www.nicholls.edu/emergency/ for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and how Nicholls is adapting.

“It is unclear at this point how long this pandemic will last or how many people will be impacted,” he said. “But I do know that we want to do everything in our power to make sure the Nicholls community is impacted minimally.”