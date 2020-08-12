Coronavirus outbreaks linked to Louisiana schools

As of August 12, 2020, LDH is reporting the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and associated cases in non-congregate settings. An outbreak is defined as 2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.

According to the dashboard, there are 17 cases of coronavirus related to K-12 school settings, in three separate outbreaks.

The dashboard also reveals 151 cases at four outbreaks sites in the category College/University and 85 cases at 24 outbreak sites in the category Day Care.

The data does not reveal where in the state these outbreaks are located. Data is updated each Wednesday.