Coronavirus Self-Testing Drive Thru Sites Offered Next Week in Terrebonne Parish

In an effort to make testing more available for all residents in Terrebonne Parish, TPCG has announced Coronavirus Self-Testing Drive Thru sites will be offered on the following dates and times around the parish, or until test kit allotments are all consumed. Morning and evening hours are being offered.

Tuesday, May 19 – Dulac Community Center – 8AM – Noon

Wednesday, May 20 – Houma Airbase Park – 8AM – Noon





Thursday, May 21 – Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center – Noon – 7PM

Friday, May 22 – Montegut Middle School – 8AM – Noon

Tuesday, May 26 – St. Eloi Catholic Church (Bayou Dularge) – 8AM-Noon

Wednesday, May 27 – Devon Keller Recreation Center (Gibson) – 8AM -Noon

Thursday, May 28 – Houma Airbase Park – Noon- 7PM

Friday, May 29 – Caldwell Middle School (Schriever) – 8AM-Noon

Testing will be cancelled and not rescheduled for the particular site listed when severe weather is expected.

The sites are open to all persons 18 years and older with a valid Louisiana Driver’s License or Louisiana ID. Individuals will be required to perform a nasal swab on themselves. You must remain in your vehicle, no appointment, physician referral or insurance is required. No additional test for symptoms is required and if you have symptoms or had symptoms the last few days but no longer have symptoms, you are still eligible for testing. No pets allowed at the testing site. For more information, please call 985-873-6357.