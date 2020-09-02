Coronavirus Testing Available Today in Houma

Ochsner Health will be offering COVID-19 testing at the Mechanicville Gymnasium located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. Testing will be available to those 2 years of age and older.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be available from 9 am – 1:00 pm or until all 150 kits have been utilized.