Correction: Local soccer coach charged with child pornography crimes

In yesterday’s story “Local soccer coach charged with child pornography crimes“, we originally reported that Henry Ruiz was a coach with Terrebonne High School.

It has since been verified that Mr. Ruiz has not in fact coached at Terrebonne High School.

We obtained that information incorrectly from Mr. Ruiz’s biography that was posted on the HTSA website. An image of the now deleted post can be found below.

We, The Times, offer an apology to Terrebonne High School.