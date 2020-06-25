Council appoints members of Terrebonne Parish Diversity and Inclusion Board

A new board will discuss racism, diversity and other topics — while aiming to better the Terrebonne Parish community.

Last night, the Terrebonne Parish Council unanimously approved the members of the new Terrebonne Parish Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

“I’m excited,” said Councilman John Navy, who spearheaded the board. “I really truly believe out of all of the boards and the committees that we have in Terrebonne Parish, I really believe this one is going to be the most significant and important.”

Navy said the new board will address the issues of racism that take place in Terrebonne Parish and coincide with the change happening not only in the parish but also the state and nation. “We’re going to help lay out some of the ground roots of change with this board,” he continued.

The Diversity and Inclusion board consists of local a local judge, clergyman, lawmakers, educators, police chiefs, business owners and community activists, among other leaders.

The group brings a lot of diversity, experience and powerful people, Navy said.

“You will have an opportunity for those people there of power that don’t look like myself to help those other people that look like me,” he continued. “To really promote transparency and unity, we got to get everybody to the table — whether they look like us or not.”

Navy said the board will have real dialogue about racism and work together to identify areas in the Parish that can be improved upon.

“It’s not a finger-pointing committee; this is not race-baiting. This is none of that stuff, ” he continued. “It’s going to be unity, working together to improve racial communication and dispel racism in Terrebonne Parish.”

The full group will possibly meet once a month, Navy said, but also have several committees, including education, legal, youth and other aspects. He said they are aiming to have the first meeting within the next two weeks.

“I want this board to exist long after I’m gone,” Navy added. “Terrebonne Parish should always have an opportunity to be expressive and talk any kind of dialogue, especially when it comes down to racism.”

See the full list of the members of the Terrebonne Parish Diversity and Inclusion Board below:

TERREBONNE_PARISH_DIVERSITY_&_INCLUSION_TASKFORCE-1