Council appoints members of Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board

Fifteen Terrebonne residents are now tasked with analyzing the current recreation system and possibly develop a plan to modernize it and correct any discovered flaws.

On Wednesday, the Terrebonne Parish Council appointed the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board members.

The board includes District No.1 Joseph Boudreaux, Rec District 2-3 Joe Teuton III, Rec District 4 John Silver, Rec District 5 Elizabeth Dumez Rouen, Rec District 7 Kimberly Chauvin, Rec District 8 Monica H. Folse, Rec District 9 Edward Richard, Rec District 10 Shawny Marmande-Burgard and Rec District 11 Kevin Champagne.

Wilfred “PJ” Allridge III and Diana Collins were appointed to be the minority representatives, and Nicholas Hebert, Michael LaRussa, Brandon Boudreaux and Sherri Roach were appointed to represent the business community.

Michael LaRussa was named chairman, and Nicholas Hebert was appointed vice-chairman.

No eligible applications were submitted for Rec District 6 and District 3A; however, it was said at the meeting that they could be added later if individuals apply.

Before the above-mentioned voting members were appointed, Laura Browning, a member of Parish President Gordon Dove’s parish-wide recreation advisory board, which includes representatives from all 11 recreation districts who meet monthly, called for a non-voting representative from the parish president’s advisory board to be appointed by the Council.

“…We hoped the position would be named from the advisory board, we stand ready to provide information on the maintenance operations of recreation districts,” she said. “…We share information on trimming costs, operations management, and discuss ways to meet the needs of our unique communities. We would appreciate contributing to the work of the Recreation Modernization Advisory Board, and therefore requesting the discussed non-voting position be implemented.”

Browning referenced a meeting in August when it was discussed if individuals representing Terrebonne Parish Recreation would be appointed to the task force to be non-voting members.

“…That was one of the things I was asking for was that we have a member of the parish president’s advisory committee — that they would select one of their own because they have a working knowledge of what they can and can’t do in the recreation districts,” Councilman John Amedée said. “…That’s the language that she’s referring to that we discussed and thought we had worked out. But when the [resolution] came out, it was written in a different way and not as specific.”

The resolution for the new board states that the non-voting members may include a member of Terrebonne Parish’s Legislative Delegation and at least one representative from any other community stakeholder, and will be appointed by the chair and voted on by the advisory board, which was explained at the meeting by Parish Attorney Jules Hebert and Councilwoman Jessica Domangue — who proposed the new advisory board.

“Once this committee or this task force is put together, go to them and say, ‘I want to be part of the process,’” Domangue said. “I can’t imagine any reason why they wouldn’t allow you guys to do that.”