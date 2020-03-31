Council on Aging limiting transportation services

Effective today, March 31, 2020, the Terrebonne Council on Aging will limit their transportation services to dialysis patients only. This is being implemented to reduce the risk of exposure to their drivers and other clients to COVID-19. This will remain in effective until further notice.

Economically needy and disadvantage senior residents of Terrebonne Parish (60 and over), who are not currently receiving home-delivered meals, may call the Terrebonne Council on Aging to find out if they qualify to receive a meal. Please call the Council on Aging at (985) 868-8411 then dial 0 for assistance. Because of a large number of calls, seniors may be asked to leave their name and phone number and a Council on Aging staff member will return their call as soon as possible.

The Terrebonne Council on Aging (TCOA) has implemented the following measures:

• All local senior centers and lunch centers have been closed until further notice.

• All home visits by TCOA have been cancelled.

• Senior citizens who receive home delivered meals will continue to receive home delivered meals and all senior citizens who utilized the senior centers and lunch centers for meals and are in need of meals will be added to the home delivery list to receive meals.

• All senior center and lunch center managers will conduct check-up calls to registered senior citizens every other day.

• All information and assistance request will be conducted via telephone. If a senior citizen needs information or assistance, they should call the Council on Aging office at 985-868-8411.

• All assessments for senior citizens will be conducted by telephone.