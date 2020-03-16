Court Proceeds For Those Scheduled

Court dates this week are still scheduled, according to the Terrebonne Sheriff.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said individuals who have court dates this week must still appear as scheduled. Access to courtrooms has been limited due to concerns about COVID-19, but the court is still open, Monday, March 16.

A pilot plan enacted Monday which allowed people to either go before a judge or schedule a new court date through lobby service in the courthouse, the Sheriff said, was successful. Although subject to change, the same plan will be in force at least through the remainder of this week.

“Our bailiffs and other personnel, along with staff from the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Houma Police Department and the office of the Parish President, as well as the judges, worked closely together aiding the public as they showed up for court appearances and other business with the courts,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “Members of the public displayed great patience and cooperated with deputies, officers and other officials.”

“This is all a work in progress,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “It is the responsibility of each and every person to show up where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be there. So be sure to keep yourself advised from responsible sources.”

For detailed information on court schedules and links to trusted sources of information regarding COVID-19, visit www.tpso.net