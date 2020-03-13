Covenant Christian Academy closed until April 13

Covenant Christian Academy has announced they will be adhering to the State of Louisiana’s recommendations and closing until April 13.

The letter to parents is below:

Dear Parents,

Due to the unprecedented challenge that is presently facing our community, CCA will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, and until it is deemed safe to return. In doing so, Covenant Christian Academy will be adhering to the State of Louisiana’s recommendations. Presently, April 13, 2020, has been determined by our governor and his advisors as the tentative date to return.

We are finalizing our preparation for our high school and middle school teachers and students to continue their studies through online activities and or work packets. We will be here on Monday at different times to finalize this arrangement. Please note that we may require alternate scheduling upon our return to meet our academic goals. Unprecedented challenges call for unprecedented responses. I am sure we will all meet this challenge with the Lord’s blessing.

Please stay tuned and watch for important emails and notices through the CCA website/app.

God Bless You All,

Jason Hutchinson

Covenant Christian Academy