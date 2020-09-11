COVID-19 deaths surpass 5,000 statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 156,174. That’s 844 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 41 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,032 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/7/20 is 140,440. That’s 6,008 new presumed recovered since 8/31/20. The state is reporting 170 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 935 probable cases as of 9/9/2020, 39 more than reports on 8/31.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,404 cases, 4 more than yesterday. They are reporting 118 deaths, 3 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,485 cases, 13 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 106 deaths, 2 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 723 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 117 are on ventilators. That’s 39 fewer patients than yesterday and 8 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,036,818 which is 27,234 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 38,019 tests, 297 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 36,042 tests, 298 more than yesterday.