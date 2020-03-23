“COVID-19: Louisiana’s Response” to air tonight

This evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards will be joined by health experts and members of his administration for a live statewide discussion on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. It will air from 7-8 PM on television and radio stations across the state and on multiple digital platforms.

We will share the video on The Times Facebook page.

Visit www.gov.Louisiana.gov to watch the live stream. The program will be broadcast on television network stations as well as LPB stations statewide and can be heard on radio stations and live streamed on various digital platforms. Visit www.lpb.org for a list of stations in your area.