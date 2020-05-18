COVID-19 Mobile Drive-through, Self-Testing Sites coming to Terrebonne Parish

From Parish President Gordon Dove:

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, with the assistance of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will be offering drive thru, self-testing sites for the coronavirus throughout Terrebonne Parish beginning tomorrow, May 19th. A single testing site will be at a different location in the Parish everyday and offered at different times to accommodate those who work during the day. Please see the list below for dates, locations and times.

The sites are open to all persons 18 years and older with a valid Louisiana Driver’s License or Louisiana ID. Individuals will be required to perform a nasal swab on themselves. You must remain in your vehicle, no appointment, physician referral or insurance is required. No additional test for symptoms is required and if you have symptoms or had symptoms the last few days but no longer have symptoms, you are still eligible for testing. No pets allowed at the testing site.

The location with dates and times are as follows:

Terrebonne Parish Coronavirus Self-Testing Drive Thru Sites – Dates and Times

Tuesday, May 19 – Dulac Community Center – 8AM – Noon

Wednesday, May 20 – Houma Airbase Park – 8AM – Noon

Thursday, May 21 – Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center – Noon – 7PM

Friday, May 22 – Montegut Middle School – 8AM – Noon

Tuesday, May 26 – St. Eloi Catholic Church (Bayou Dularge) – 8AM-Noon

Wednesday, May 27 – Devon Keller Recreation Center (Gibson) – 8AM -Noon

Thursday, May 28 – Houma Airbase Park – Noon- 7PM

Friday, May 29 – Caldwell Middle School (Schriever) – 8AM-Noon

Addition information regarding the coronavirus testing can be obtained by calling 985-873-6357.