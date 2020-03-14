Covid-19 Patient Reclassified Once Again

The patient whose residence has been in question today has just been reclassified back to Lafourche.

According to Kelly Zimmerman, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Public Health, the address of the novel coronavorus, Covid-19, was on the border of the Terrebonne and Lafourche, Saturday, March 14.

Currently there have been 210 tests conducted in Louisiana, 77 reported cases of Covid-19, two of which are confirmed by the Center of Disease Control. As of this moment there has been one death due to Covid-19 in Louisiana.