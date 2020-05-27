COVID-19 Testing Site in Raceland to Close for the Foreseeable Future

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

This Friday, May 29th, 2020 the Raceland COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will close at noon for the foreseeable future.

“We cannot thank the State and National Guard enough for their help in getting the site up and running and for their hard work with daily operations. Providing our residents with the ability to be tested at their convenience was a great way to truly see how our community was doing and offered peace of mind,” said President Chaisson.