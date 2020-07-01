Craig Webre Begins His Eighth Term as Sheriff of Lafourche Parish

Today – July 1, 2020 – marks the beginning of the eighth consecutive term of office for Craig Webre as Sheriff of Lafourche Parish. Today, Webre began his 29th year as sheriff – part of his overall 40 years of service in local law enforcement.

“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the citizens of Lafourche Parish for entrusting me to serve as sheriff for an eighth term,” said Sheriff Webre. “For 28 years now, I have had the honor and privilege of serving with the finest public servants, living out our motto of doing whatever it takes to properly serve the public.”

Webre was initially sworn in as Sheriff of Lafourche Parish on July 1, 1992, at the age of 30. Prior to that, he spent time with the Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and more than 9 years with Louisiana State Police. Now, at the age of 58, he looks forward to the future of policing in America.

“Our agency has made strides in revolutionizing policing, led statewide efforts for criminal justice reform, and has become a nationally respected leader in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Webre. “We do all of this because we believe that all citizens deserve a level of public service that is second to none. We are in a transformational period in our country, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will once again find itself at the forefront for positive and proactive change.

After being officially sworn in for this eighth term earlier this month by Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court Annette Fontana, he administered the Oath of Office to every Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office employee and reservist (volunteer) – nearly 450 in all.

“In taking that Oath of Office, every one of us made a promise to enforce the Constitution and laws of our country and state to the best of our ability and understanding,” said Sheriff Webre. “Through our accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, you can rest assured the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to evolve with the rest of the country – implementing new policies where necessary and recognizing and adopting best practices. We will never become complacent in our efforts to properly serve you.”