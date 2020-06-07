Cristobal located 70 miles offshore; no major changes in forecast

The 7am update shows Tropical Storm Cristobal about 70 miles off of Grand Isle, approximately 87 miles SSE of the mouth of the Houma Navigation Canal, looking to make landfall around 5 p.m. this evening in Terrebonne Bay. Major rainbands are starting to make their way onshore.

Tropical Storm force winds are already being felt off the coast of Terrebonne Parish and will continue to hit our area until early Monday morning.

Cristobal is not expected to gain strength before landfall as it continues to fight dry air. Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

The center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft near latitude 28.2 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a gradual turn toward the

north-northwest late today or tonight.