Cristobal slows as it nears the coast, currently 30 miles from Grand Isle

Cristobal has slowed as it approaches the coast. The tropical storm is about 30 miles SSE of Grand Isle, moving toward the north near 5 mph. The path of the storm has shifted ever so slightly to the east, with the center expected to now come on shore between Port Fourchon and Grand Isle.

From the NHC:

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 5 mph (8 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest late today or tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast

this afternoon, then move inland across Louisiana late today through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars and offshore oil platforms indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before

landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km), mainly to the east of the center. During the past few hours, an oil rig located about 80 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, measured a

sustained wind of 58 mph (93 km/h) and a gust to 64 mph (103 km/h) an elevation of 53 ft. A Weatherflow site at Ship Island, Mississippi, recently reported a sustained wind of 45 mph (72 km/h)

and a gust to 59 mph (95 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).