Cristobal to threaten US coast by Sunday

Cristobal has definitely caught our attention.

According to the Weather Channel, Tropical Storm Cristobal is likely to linger in the vicinity of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the end of the week, lacking any significant steering winds aloft. Reports indicate it may even move inland over eastern Mexico Wednesday night or Thursday before moving back into the Bay of Campeche Thursday night or Friday.

Over the weekend, however, it’s expected to be drawn northward through the Gulf of Mexico. That could bring Cristobal near the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday. The potential for impact is anywhere from the upper Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle, with winds reaching the coast as early as Friday night.