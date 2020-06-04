Cristobal weakens while over land in Mexico; track still places storm here by Monday

From the National Hurricane Center:

As of 7 p.m. CDT, Tropical Storm Cristobal was centered inland over Mexico about 20 miles (35 km) south of Ciudad Del Carmen. Cristobal has been nearly stationary during the past few hours but a slow southeast or east motion should resume later tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast and north is expected on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the center will move over the land mass of eastern Mexico through Thursday, move back over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center. Slow weakening will occur while the cyclone moves over land, and Cristobal will likely become a tropical depression by Thursday evening. Some re-strengthening is expected to begin on Friday.

So what does this mean for our area?