Daily cases again top 1,800 statewide; hospitalizations on the rise again

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 71,994. That’s 1,843 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,247 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/30 is 43,026. That’s 801 new presumed recovered. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,422 cases, 36 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 90.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,415 cases, 43 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 63 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,042 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 110 are on ventilators. That’s 20 more patients than yesterday, and 5 more patients on vents. (The number of patients in hospitals has not been this high since May 15.)

The state lab is reporting 40,832 tests** have been completed by their lab and 839,308 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 880,140, which is 14,403 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 858 state tests, same since Tuesday; and 15,959 commercial tests, 307 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 713 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 16,685 commercial tests, 412 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.