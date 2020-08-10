Data incomplete on today’s update, potentially affecting the report’s case and test counts

Today’s data at noon is incomplete. The Louisiana Department of Health dashboard states “Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts. Technical staff are investigating.” The Times will provide another update when the corrections are released.

Based on the data available so far, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 131,961. That’s 562 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 24 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,169 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/3/20 is 89,083. That’s 14,837 new presumed recovered since 7/27/20. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 8/3/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,839 cases, 39 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 99.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,057 cases, 22 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 85 deaths, same as Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,382 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 215 are on ventilators. That’s 1 less patients than yesterday and 5 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,547,933, which is 7,362 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 27,622 tests, 423 more than Friday.

Terrebonne is reporting 28,436 tests, 231 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.