Death tolls climb in Lafourche and Terrebonne; state cases rise to 24,854

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 24,854. That’s 331 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 77 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,405 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 576 cases, 3 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting 3 new deaths, bringing the total to 30.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 346 cases, 4 more than yesterday. The state is reporting a new death, bringing the total to 25 deaths; TOHSEP is still reporting 24 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,798 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 297 are on ventilators. That’s 4 more patients than yesterday, but 35 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers, when it comes to the way they are reported, are being modified by the state. Yesterday’s numbers were updated after the noon report. So these numbers may NOT be teh most accurate until teh state finishes updating their website.

Terrebonne reported 136 state tests (same since Sunday) and 1,481 commercial tests (83 more than yesterday). Lafourche reported 406 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 2,636 commercial tests (83 more than Saturday).

Statewide, 6,578 tests have been completed by the state lab, and 135,353 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.

That’s 370 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 141,931 tests.

NEW data that is being reported by LDH includes deaths by race per parish and per region; it also shows how many cases per “tract” in each parish. We will bring all this data to you in a separate story shorty.