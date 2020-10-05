Delta could become Category 3 before weakening

Tropical Storm Delta could become a Category 3 hurricane before gradually weakening before it makes landfall, according to WGNO Meteorologist Scot Pilie’.

“New track has it reaching Category 3 intensity in the southern Gulf with 120mph, before gradual weakening to Category 2 with 100mph winds ahead of landfall on Friday,” he wrote.

The storm’s projected landfall along the northern Gulf Coast is Friday, with impacts beginning late Thursday, according to Pilie’.

“Unfortunately, with a system like this, you don’t have the luxury of betting on the system weakening,” his social media post reads. “You must prepare as if system won’t weaken. Time to ready the storm preparations & be prepared to act.”