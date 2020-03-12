DHH changes patient classification: individual does live in Lafourche

As of this morning, the Louisiana Department of Heath has clarified the parish of residence of the presumptive case COVID-19 being treated in Lafourche. The patient is a resident of Lafourche.

Previously published reported had incorrectly stated that the patient was a resident of Iberia Parish.

“On 3/11, the Department reported a presumptive positive coronavirus result of an Iberia parish resident, based on information provided to the Office of Public Health by the patient’s health care provider,” the Department of Health website reads. “Additional investigation revealed that the patient currently lives in Lafourche Parish, where they are hospitalized. We have updated our reporting to list one presumptive positive case in Lafourche. Through contact tracing, we will continue to gather information about this and all of the current presumptive positive cases, so that we can monitor close contacts to prevent the spread of illness.”