Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces first day of school for elementary will be August 14

• SAFETY – Committed to utilizing all appropriate measures to maintain a safe environment for students and staff

• PRESENCE – Committed to a return of our students and teachers to our school campuses

• GROWTH – Allowing our children to continue their academic progress in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment

She also noted that all school calendars were reviewed by the Catholic Schools Office and all principals to ensure there would be very minimal changes, all in light of new BESE mandates, CDC guidance, latest COVID-19 statistics, and consistency with the diocesan return to school task force plan.