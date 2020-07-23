Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces first day of school for elementary will be August 14
Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Troxclair has announced school will return the week of August 10.
In the video below, Troxclair explains high school students will return with an orientation-style format the week of August 10-14 (with specific dates announced by those schools to their respective parents), and elementary students will return on August 14.
Troxclair reiterated that the diocesan priorities as we return to school include safety, presence, and growth:
• SAFETY – Committed to utilizing all appropriate measures to maintain a safe environment for students and staff
• PRESENCE – Committed to a return of our students and teachers to our school campuses
• GROWTH – Allowing our children to continue their academic progress in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment
She also noted that all school calendars were reviewed by the Catholic Schools Office and all principals to ensure there would be very minimal changes, all in light of new BESE mandates, CDC guidance, latest COVID-19 statistics, and consistency with the diocesan return to school task force plan.
Adjustments have been made at each school to allow these days to be made-up within the calendar, and each school will communicate with their parents. The annual Educator’s Conference will become an education day this year. Schools will likely cancel Fall Break and Teacher/Conference Days.
The superintendent reminds all parents to monitor the websites, parent communications protocols, and social media of their children’s respective schools for updates in the coming days and weeks.
“The diocese is grateful for the deep commitment of its school families to the ministry of Catholic education and looks forward to welcoming it students back to school in the next few weeks,” she said.
All announcements today are based on the state being in Phase 2 or 3 the week of August 10.
The video series from the Diocese will continue in the upcoming weeks to answer more questions.
Returning to School | July 23 Update
