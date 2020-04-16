Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux closes Schools for Remainder of Academic Year

In compliance with the emergency statewide proclamation issued by Governor John Bel Edwards dated April 15, 2020, Bishop Shelton J. Fabre and Superintendent Suzanne Troxclair are announcing the continuation of distance learning in all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for the remainder of the 2019- 2020 school year. The diocesan decision is in full alignment with Wednesday’s state directive ordering the closure of all public schools in our state.

In our ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of our students, faculties, and school staffs, all school buildings will remain closed to our students through the remainder of this academic calendar school year. We are incredibly proud of the hard work of our students, parents, faculties, and staff to ensure our children continue to receive a quality Catholic education while complying with the safety precautions set forth by our local, state, and national authorities.

All schools will continue to be in communication with their students and parents in regards to all assignments, grades, and previously scheduled school activities. We are confident that our students will complete the current school year with the support of our dedicated school staffs, and be ready to begin anew for the 2020-2021 school year in our diocese.

Please continue to pray for the sustained good health of all and for the recovery of all those who are ill. We encourage all of our school families to join Bishop Shelton Fabre in prayer each day during the Hour of Mercy at 3:00 P.M.