Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux schools closed Monday, Tuesday
All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed Monday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 15.
Parents and students are to refer to their schools’ communication systems for specific information on adapted learning assignments this week, as well as for any other changes to scheduling, should changes be necessary.
School families should also monitor the diocesan website and local news networks for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.