Diocese releases video plan on returning to schools this fall
Suzanne Troxclair, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools Superintendent, speaks about learning environments, face coverings, social distancing, screenings, and disinfecting as students return to school this fall.
Returning to School | Part One
Posted by Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Friday, July 10, 2020