Diocese releases video plan on returning to schools this fall

Suzanne Troxclair, Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools Superintendent, speaks about learning environments, face coverings, social distancing, screenings, and disinfecting as students return to school this fall.

 

Returning to School | Part One

Posted by Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Friday, July 10, 2020

