Diocese updates closures; Catholic schools to remain closed through Thursday

In the best interest of the safety of all concerned, all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed from Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, due to the uncertainty of the potential lingering effects of Hurricane Marco prior to Laura’s landfall, which could include flooding issues, power outages and limited communication.

Classes will resume Friday, August 28. Parents are encouraged to closely monitor the local news and their school communications systems should changes be necessary.