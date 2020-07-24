District Attorney Kristine Russell Announces Candidacy for Re-Election

District Attorney Kristine Russell has announced her candidacy for re-election as Lafourche Parish District Attorney.

Russell has served the last two years as District Attorney in Lafourche Parish. According to her press release, she has accomplished much of what she aimed to in her first term, but still feels there is much she can offer to the people of Lafourche.

Russell lists her accomplishments as including the installations of specialized prosecutors who focus on violent crime, narcotic distribution, sexual assaults and domestic violence.

“As a career prosecutor, I have a deep appreciation and understanding of the difference between dangerous offenders who pose a risk to public safety versus offenders in need of services because of an underlying addiction or mental health issue. As the justice system evolves, we will continue to work hard by ensuring dangerous criminals are prosecuted and justice is served,” Russell stated. “We have also restructured and expanded our Victims’ Rights Department to include a Licensed Clinical Social worker. We have adopted a People First, System Second approach that places the needs of the individual victims in the forefront of prosecutorial strategy.”

Other accomplishments include emphasized use of the Drug Treatment Court program and the newly created Family Preservation Court. Her office has also launched an annual event called Senior Sources in an effort to get vital informational resources to senior citizens and continued to educate students on the dangers of impaired driving through our Domino Effect Program. Efforts have expanded to include Nicholls State University and the investment in a set of impairment goggles which allow students to experience the effects impairment has on fine motor skills and depth perception.

Russell’s release continued, “We understand that in order to have a positive impact on the future we have to reach for the next generation, therefore we launched RESPECT U: a movement designed to stress the vital importance of self-respect, respect for others and respect for the community at large. The program includes presentations on respect, ethical decision making, self-esteem, conflict resolution, and safety.”

In closing, Russell states, “I, along with my team, am up for the challenges ahead facing our parish and the criminal justice system. We look forward to seeing and talking with you all in the very near future, and sincerely appreciate your continued support.”