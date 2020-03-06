Donate to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter via Amazon Wish List

The “Giving Season” isn’t just during the holidays; it’s all year round.

Why not purchase a toy or treat for a four-legged friend in need?

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter (TPAS) has a wish list on Amazon.

Beds, toys and treats, among other items are featured on the list.

The full list can be found here.

And make sure to check out the annual 5k-9 run/walk on Saturday, March 7 that benefits TPAS.

Photo courtesy of TPAS social media.