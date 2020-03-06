Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Don’t Click! Fake TGMC Text Message Circulating Concerning Coronavirus

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has been made aware of a SPAM text message circulating in our community regarding a confirmed case of the Coronavirus at TGMC and a link for more information.

 

The SPAM link leads to an inappropriate adult image – Please do not click the link.  Also, please be advised that there are NO CONFIRMED Coronavirus cases at TGMC or in the State of Louisiana.


 

A screen shot of the message is included in this story.

 

To protect yourself, please delete the text if you receive it.  If the message is shared with you by a friend, please help educate the recipient that this is indeed not true to prevent unnecessary panic in our community.

