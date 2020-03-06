Don’t Click! Fake TGMC Text Message Circulating Concerning Coronavirus

Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has been made aware of a SPAM text message circulating in our community regarding a confirmed case of the Coronavirus at TGMC and a link for more information.

The SPAM link leads to an inappropriate adult image – Please do not click the link. Also, please be advised that there are NO CONFIRMED Coronavirus cases at TGMC or in the State of Louisiana .

A screen shot of the message is included in this story.