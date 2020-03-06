Don’t Click! Fake TGMC Text Message Circulating Concerning Coronavirus
Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) has been made aware of a SPAM text message circulating in our community regarding a confirmed case of the Coronavirus at TGMC and a link for more information.
The SPAM link leads to an inappropriate adult image – Please do not click the link. Also, please be advised that there are NO CONFIRMED Coronavirus cases at TGMC or in the State of Louisiana.
A screen shot of the message is included in this story.
To protect yourself, please delete the text if you receive it. If the message is shared with you by a friend, please help educate the recipient that this is indeed not true to prevent unnecessary panic in our community.