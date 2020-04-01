Don’t Click the Link in this Text Message; It’s a Scam

Locals have received the text message pictured above.

A Chase Bank representative confirmed with the Times this morning that it is indeed a scam.

She said to not click the link given in the message. Once you do, it asks you to put in your account login and other information. Once you input that, your information will be compromised, she said.

The representative said the text messages Chase typically sends out is asking for authorization for flagged transactions. Once received, a customer can then simply reply “YES” or “NO” if they authorized the transaction or not.