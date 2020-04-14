Don’t Fall for this Pyramid Scheme, LPSO Warns

From the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office:

WARNING: People are asking friends to pay $100 to enter a “circle” with a promise of $800 in return. This is a classic ILLEGAL pyramid scheme. They are using graphics, one of which is literally a pyramid. While it may ”seem” fair to the early investors who get their $800, eventually down the line, many people are left with NOTHING after investing $100. With stimulus checks on the way, you are bound to see many scams and schemes in various forms. Remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.