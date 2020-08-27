DOTD: I-10 closed to traffic in southwest LA

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that a portion of I-10 is now closed due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Laura. I-10 eastbound is closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line, and I-10 westbound is closed west of the Atchafalaya Basin.

To detour the closure and avoid undrivable conditions, motorists should use U.S 61, I-55, and I-59 and travel north to connect with I-20.

DOTD reminds drivers to use extreme caution when traveling through hazardous weather. Never attempt to drive through high water; turn around and choose another route.

Before traveling, motorists are encouraged to check www.511la.org or dial 511 from their mobile phone for the latest on roadway conditions and incidents. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).