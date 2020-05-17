DOTD to resume Geauxpass operations on Monday

Effective Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will reopen the cash/credit lane (lane 1) at the LA1 toll bridge in Leeville and the Geauxpass Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow.

At that time, the temporary practice of issuing toll only invoices will stop and the normal violation process will resume.

Drivers are urged to wear a mask when entering the customer service center or toll booth lane for safety. Safety is not only a priority on the roads, but also for drivers and DOTD employees. DOTD is encouraging drivers to open an account to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 through contact.

Motorists can open and make changes to their accounts, as well as make payments on current accounts and violations, by calling customer service at 1-866-662-8997 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the GeauxPass website at http://www.geauxpass.com. The Geauxpass Customer Service Center will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m.