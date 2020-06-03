Dove declares State of Emergency prior to Tropical Storm Cristobal

Terrebonne Parish Tropical Storm Cristobal Update: June 3, 2020 – 6:00PM

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been closely monitoring the storm throughout the day.

Due to the current National Hurricane Center forecast of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Parish President Gordon Dove has declared a state of emergency for Terrebonne Parish for Tropical Storm Cristobal. This will allow for the allocation of additional State and Federal resources for the Parish, if needed.