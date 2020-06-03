Dove declares State of Emergency prior to Tropical Storm Cristobal
Terrebonne Parish Tropical Storm Cristobal Update: June 3, 2020 – 6:00PM
The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been closely monitoring the storm throughout the day.
Due to the current National Hurricane Center forecast of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Parish President Gordon Dove has declared a state of emergency for Terrebonne Parish for Tropical Storm Cristobal. This will allow for the allocation of additional State and Federal resources for the Parish, if needed.
Forecast from the National Weather Service office in New Orleans are forecasting the possibility of 10 to 15 inches of rainfall between now and next Tuesday, with the majority of that rainfall occurring over the coming weekend. The parish’s public works department are continuing to clean drainage catch basins and drainage right of ways to ensure proper drainage.
The parish is asking residents to clean around any storm drains near their property and to inspect drainage right of way near your property for any blockage or items that may cause blockage. If you have any issues with the drainage right of way or your storm drain near your home, please call the parish’s public works department at 985-873-6735.
Drainage department personnel have been inspecting all pumps throughout the Parish to ensure proper operation and pumping down the drainage basins to allow for the greatest amount of stormwater retention and pumping capacity.