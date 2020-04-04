Dove places restrictions on number of customers in stores and store hours

Beginning tomorrow, April 4, Terrebonne Parish President Dove has placed restrictions on the number of customers allowed in stores and on operating hours.

All grocery stores (Rouses, Cannata’s, etc), pharmacies and big box stores (Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Sam’s, etc.) will be limited to 20 percent of their fire marshal capacity and will only be allowed to be open for business from 6 am – 8 pm. 24-hour pharmacies will be allowed to continue to operate after 8pm by drive-thru only.

“We are trying to facilitate the needs of the residents and the business community,” reads Dove’s statement. “I will continue to monitor the situation and amend this order if necessary.”

Only one person per family should go to the store or essential business, and you should only purchase essential items. Now is not the time to browse the store. Please go into the store, purchase your essential items and return to your home to allow other customers the opportunity to shop.